Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 983,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,523,000 after acquiring an additional 751,959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on Universal Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Shares of UHS opened at $119.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.37 and a 12 month high of $142.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.26%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

