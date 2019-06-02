Comerica Bank Purchases 758 Shares of Neenah Inc (NP)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Neenah were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,527,000 after buying an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neenah alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NP. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Neenah to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th.

In related news, SVP Armin Schwinn sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $31,300.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,219.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,942 shares of company stock worth $372,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NP opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Neenah Inc has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $96.15. The company has a market capitalization of $964.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Neenah had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/comerica-bank-purchases-758-shares-of-neenah-inc-np.html.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.