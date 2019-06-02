Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Position Boosted by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 357.2% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 106,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 83,506 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,020,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $200,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

CMCSA opened at $41.00 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $193.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

In related news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $19,838,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,078,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,739,493.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $37,090.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,363.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,537 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,480 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

