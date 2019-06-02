Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

COLB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 40.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 53,684 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.4% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 103,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,267,000 after buying an additional 57,529 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 29.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,750,000 after buying an additional 129,925 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COLB traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 349,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

