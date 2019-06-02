Clipper Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $50,556.00 (CCCX)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCCX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Clipper Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $42.28 million and approximately $50,556.00 worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $727.10 or 0.08374352 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037241 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001611 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012621 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000608 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

CCCX is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,775,570,996 tokens. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com . Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

