C&J Energy Services (CJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.00

Shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 4010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CJ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

The firm has a market cap of $824.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CJ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter.

About C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ)

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

