Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Stake Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,499 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 691,087 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $76,820,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,060,558 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,562,972,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,073 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,862 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

CTXS stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $719.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 94.77%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,683,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 582 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $62,145.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,193.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,828 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/citrix-systems-inc-ctxs-stake-increased-by-us-bancorp-de.html.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.