Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $790,000 Stake in Equity Residential (EQR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 39,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $76.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $77.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, CEO Mark J. Parrell sold 59,385 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $4,548,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan W. George sold 30,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $2,317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,711,362. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

