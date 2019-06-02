Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys New Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 38,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 129,890 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.26). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

