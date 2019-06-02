CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 596,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 33,179 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,266,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,369,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $3,922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 238,188,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,876,347.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $3,454,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 238,719,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,322,791.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,853,964 shares of company stock valued at $56,052,269 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.95 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Johnson Rice began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

