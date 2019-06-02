CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 35.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9,212.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,303,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,195 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.94.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

