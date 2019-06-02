CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (CRI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $53,891,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,706,000 after acquiring an additional 358,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,669,000 after acquiring an additional 313,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $18,602,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,348,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,069,000 after acquiring an additional 226,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.44, for a total value of $54,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $308,124.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,791 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $741.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.15 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

