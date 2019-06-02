Chubb (CB) Downgraded to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has $156.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $165.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chubb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.10.

Shares of CB stock opened at $146.07 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $283,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $1,522,248.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,037 shares in the company, valued at $25,473,795.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,009. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,280,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,160,000 after buying an additional 417,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,252,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,037,250,000 after buying an additional 875,406 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,632,000 after buying an additional 7,040,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Chubb by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,576,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,839,000 after buying an additional 3,125,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,889,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,503,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

