China Life Insurance (LFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised China Life Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Nomura lowered China Life Insurance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Life Insurance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.36.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $44.17 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in China Life Insurance by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

