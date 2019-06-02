Cellnex Telecom (CLNXF) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNXF opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.