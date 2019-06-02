Cass Information Systems (CASS) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CASS opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.54. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $62.07.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASS. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.