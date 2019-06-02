CannTrust (CTST) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.48. CannTrust shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 2607433 shares changing hands.

CTST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CannTrust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bloom Burton upgraded CannTrust from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CannTrust in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.69 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Paradigm Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.73.

The stock has a market cap of $578.90 million, a P/E ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.14. CannTrust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of C$16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

CannTrust Company Profile (NYSE:CTST)

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

