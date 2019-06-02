Camtek (CAMT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CAMT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.43. Camtek has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $11.25.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

