California State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.82 Million Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,344 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $18,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,824,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,549,000 after buying an additional 26,251,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,229,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,027,321,000 after buying an additional 16,517,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,692,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,863,000 after buying an additional 3,150,773 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,313,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,930,000 after buying an additional 1,030,464 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,742,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,670,000 after buying an additional 4,138,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,576 shares in the company, valued at $604,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

