California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,942 Shares of Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,924 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,942 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $10,866,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,317,000 after buying an additional 633,565 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,453.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 634,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 593,768 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $8,626,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $5,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,568.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

