California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.54 Million Stake in Knowles Corp (KN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Knowles were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Knowles by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Knowles by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 138,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Knowles by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 44,129 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Knowles by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 427.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 188,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Knowles Corp has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $135,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,890.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,578 shares of company stock valued at $45,079 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

