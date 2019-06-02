BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Receives $53.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group set a $68.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $46.54. 399,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,494. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 76.60%. The company had revenue of $416.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $95,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $293,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,213 shares in the company, valued at $402,108.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in BWX Technologies by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in BWX Technologies by 133.5% during the first quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 53,858 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BWX Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 597,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after buying an additional 78,771 shares during the last quarter.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.