Buckingham Research Lowers Crane (CR) Price Target to $96.00

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price cut by Buckingham Research from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CR. William Blair lowered Crane from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $79.14 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price objective on Crane and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.02.

Shares of CR opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Crane has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $100.14.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $831.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

