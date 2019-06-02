Brokerages Set United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Target Price at $21.88

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

Several research firms have commented on UNFI. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Natural Foods to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Pivotal Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,523,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,591 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,725,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,047,000 after purchasing an additional 247,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,304,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,909,000 after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 634,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

UNFI traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 1,487,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,171. The firm has a market cap of $515.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

