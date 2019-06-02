Brokerages Set CannTrust Holdings Inc (CTST) Price Target at $10.10

Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTST shares. Bloom Burton restated an “accumulate” rating on shares of CannTrust in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on CannTrust in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.69 price target on the stock. Paradigm Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CannTrust in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CannTrust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get CannTrust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTST opened at C$5.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CannTrust has a 1-year low of C$4.35 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of $578.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 4.05.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.14. CannTrust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of C$16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. CannTrust’s revenue was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth about $8,396,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth about $10,863,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.