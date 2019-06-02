Brokerages Set BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) PT at $22.13

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on BMC Stock to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of BMCH stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.03. 639,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $825.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.04 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BMC Stock news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Bullock bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.64 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $362,780 and sold 17,500 shares worth $374,800. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 361.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,945,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,929,000 after buying an additional 42,598 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,299,000 after buying an additional 195,931 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

