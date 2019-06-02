Brokerages Set Apache Co. (APA) Price Target at $41.60

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apache from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of Apache stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,687,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,186. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.72. Apache has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apache will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $95,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Apache by 357.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apache by 12,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

