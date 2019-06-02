Brokerages Expect Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.58. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $309.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial set a $26.00 target price on Cumulus Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,067,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 164,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,770. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

