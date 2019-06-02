Brokerages Anticipate Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.59 Million

Brokerages predict that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report $338.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.21 million to $351.29 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $151.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Tivity Health had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TVTY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. 615,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,543. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $871.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Sara Finley purchased 2,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Karro purchased 2,900 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $47,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,471.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.