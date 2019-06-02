Britvic Plc (BVIC) Receives GBX 931.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 931.55 ($12.17).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BVIC shares. Barclays started coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Investec upgraded Britvic to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a report on Friday, May 24th.

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 890 ($11.63) on Thursday. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 968.50 ($12.66). The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

