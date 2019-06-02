BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Vistra Energy Corp (VST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,179 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,935,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,839,000 after purchasing an additional 216,356 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,703,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 375,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $44,925.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis A. Morgan sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $271,702.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,038 shares of company stock valued at $507,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,178.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 282.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,500.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie set a $35.00 price objective on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

