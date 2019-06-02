Bremer Bank National Association Buys Shares of 540 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,182,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,043,000 after acquiring an additional 812,954 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,873,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 572,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,476,000 after purchasing an additional 252,396 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,337,000.

VB stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.80 and a 1-year high of $166.03.

