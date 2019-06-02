Bremer Bank National Association Acquires Shares of 1,150 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 115.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,561,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,455,000 after acquiring an additional 267,644 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 83,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 43,677 shares during the period. Finally, United Income Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

MMP opened at $61.50 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $628.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $126,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

