Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 76,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 43,637 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.51 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.71.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $752,263.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,941.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $130.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.16 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.15%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

