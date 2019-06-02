Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Buys 10,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,698,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,462,281.20.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, George Frederick Fink bought 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,143.00.

On Monday, May 13th, George Frederick Fink bought 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,899.50.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, George Frederick Fink bought 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,799.50.

On Thursday, March 28th, George Frederick Fink bought 18,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,480.00.

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$5.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of C$5.31 and a 12-month high of C$20.29.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 477.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.48.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Buys 10,000 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/bonterra-energy-corp-bne-director-george-frederick-fink-buys-10000-shares.html.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.