BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 66,640.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.5% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 22,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of LMAT opened at $25.81 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $520.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

