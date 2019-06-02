BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $110,000 Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $3,332,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 63.94%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-has-110000-holdings-in-nutrien-ltd-ntr.html.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.