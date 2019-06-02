BMO Capital Markets Cuts Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Price Target to $250.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.03.

Shares of PANW opened at $200.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.89, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.84. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.89 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total value of $1,053,495.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 295,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,167,565.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 42,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $10,574,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,347,761.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,844 shares of company stock worth $58,586,545 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,731 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,734,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $664,045,000 after acquiring an additional 77,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 522.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

