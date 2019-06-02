B&M European Value Retail (BME) PT Lowered to GBX 460

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BME. Numis Securities upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 445 ($5.81) price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 448.75 ($5.86).

LON BME opened at GBX 352.70 ($4.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.20. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Gilles Petit acquired 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £8,808.40 ($11,509.73).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

