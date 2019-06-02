BlackRock Inc. Has $992.36 Million Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of WellCare Health Plans worth $992,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,652 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,192,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,415,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,032,000 after acquiring an additional 63,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WCG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WellCare Health Plans to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.93.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $276.19 on Friday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $324.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.59. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Inc. Has $992.36 Million Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/blackrock-inc-has-992-36-million-stake-in-wellcare-health-plans-inc-wcg.html.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.