BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,346,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 253,455 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $913,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 377,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 672,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,076,000 after acquiring an additional 396,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,358,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,414 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $198,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,678.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 25,896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $2,460,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 328,051 shares of company stock valued at $33,304,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $100.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $72.72 and a 1 year high of $107.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

