Black Knight (BKI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKI. Compass Point reiterated a buy rating and set a $59.75 price target (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Knight Equity reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.31.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $56.69 on Thursday. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, COO Anthony Orefice sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $1,273,624.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,018,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 26.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 501,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,029,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 983,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,117,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 84.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after buying an additional 135,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,169,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,201,000 after buying an additional 171,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

