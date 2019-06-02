Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.00

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market cap of $475,249.00 and $33.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

BTCS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io . Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

