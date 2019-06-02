BioSig Technologies (BSGM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical device company which is engaged in developing technology platform to improve cardiac recording during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. “

Separately, Laidlaw set a $11.00 target price on BioSig Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ BSGM opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $31,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,736. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

