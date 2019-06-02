BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.34). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 472.12% and a negative return on equity of 223.34%.

BCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 3,801,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.71. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $74,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,183.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,680.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $583,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after buying an additional 490,319 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 55,789 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,413,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.