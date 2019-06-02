Big Lots (BIG) Issues Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. Big Lots also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-3.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Big Lots from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Big Lots from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Big Lots from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.54.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $194,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,548.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,432 shares in the company, valued at $264,356.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,380 shares of company stock worth $434,290 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

