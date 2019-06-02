Big Lots (BIG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have lagged the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company’s top line missed the consensus mark and declined year over year on reduced store count during the fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. Further, management issued a soft view for fiscal 2019. Additionally, the company is grappling with higher costs that are weighing on margins. Big Lots expects higher distribution and transport costs for the first-quarter fiscal 2019. However, the company’s Store of the Future initiative and the e-commerce business bode well. Moreover, the company revealed its plans to launch a three-year cost reduction program, which focuses on organization size and structure, store payroll, indirect costs, supply chain and cost of goods sold. Also, it is committed to boost shareholder value through dividends and share buybacks.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIG. ValuEngine cut Big Lots from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank cut Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.54.

BIG stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other Big Lots news, insider Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,734 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $180,791.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $194,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,380 shares of company stock worth $434,290. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Big Lots by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 452.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 137,142 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

