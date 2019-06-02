BidaskClub Upgrades Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of VIVO opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $479.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Phillips purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $366,170. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,784,000 after purchasing an additional 94,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,004,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,901,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,920,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,462,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 696,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

