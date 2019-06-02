BidaskClub Downgrades Fulton Financial (FULT) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FULT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.93 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulton Financial news, COO Curtis J. Myers sold 6,500 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $110,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Deporter sold 3,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $50,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,318.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $249,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 87,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 41,546 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.