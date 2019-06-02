Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Forterra (FORT)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Forterra stock opened at GBX 290.50 ($3.80) on Wednesday. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 324 ($4.23). The firm has a market cap of $572.29 million and a P/E ratio of 11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Forterra’s payout ratio is 0.54%.

In other news, insider Vince Niblett purchased 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £19,907.10 ($26,012.15). Also, insider Katherine Innes Ker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,980 ($3,893.90). Insiders have purchased a total of 13,570 shares of company stock worth $4,112,710 in the last ninety days.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

